When the first bitcoin was created in 2009, communities of color jumped in to explore a new class of financial assets without the runaround of traditional banking. As this new financial system grows in popularity and access, what are the risks? What are the opportunities? Bloomberg reporter Akayla Gardner moderates a discussion with Cleve Mesidor, Blockchain Foundation executive director; Rohan Grey, Willamette University assistant professor of law; and Dante Duarte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and global policy head. They’ll explore whether cryptocurrency and blockchain technology could be a driver for racial equity.
Rohan Grey is an assistant professor at Willamette University College of Law, where his research focuses on the legal design and regulation of digital currency, focusing on digital fiat currency. He is the president of the Modern Money Network, a network manager of the FreedomBox Foundation, and Vice-Chair (Privacy) for the Digital Currency Global Initiative, a partnership of Stanford University and the UN's International Telecommunications Union. He has helped draft a number of legislative proposals including the STABLE Act, the Public Banking Act, and the ECASH Act.
Cleve Mesidor is the Executive Director of the Blockchain Foundation, an industry-wide crypto education platform. She is also a Public Policy Advisor to the Blockchain Association. A web3 expert working in crypto for about six year, she has been profiled on CNBC, ABC, NPR, Washington Post, Politico, TIME Magazine. Cleve is a Mayoral appointee to the DC Innovation and Technology Inclusion Council and sits on the Board of Directors of the Value Technology Foundation and Crypto Connect.
A Washington insider, she previously served in the Obama Administration and as a senior staffer in Congress. As a Presidential Appointee, she was Director of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, where she advanced White House economic programs and national public-private partnerships to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. Her acumen in policy stems from her tenure on Capitol Hill as Communications Director for U.S. Representatives Betty McCollum and Barbara Lee, coordinating with Congressional leadership to launch major legislative initiatives.
Additionally, Cleve is author of “THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest for Justice in Politics & Crypto.” She is a reputable and respected industry leader, as well as, a regular SXSW speaker and headliner at national blockchain conferences. She earned a Master’s of Arts degree from Howard University and started her career in broadcasting at CNN's Washington Bureau.
Dante Disparte is Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy at Circle, responsible for overseeing company strategy, communications, policy and public affairs. Since joining Circle in 2021, his leadership in driving market expansion, regulatory engagement, and more have been integral in furthering the company’s mission to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of financial value.
Prior to joining Circle, Dante served as a founding executive of the Diem Association, leading policy, communications, membership and social impact. He also brings two decades of experience as an entrepreneur, business leader and global risk expert, most recently as founder and CEO of Risk Cooperative. He also served as an appointee on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Advisory Council. Currently, he is a member of the World Economic Forum’s Digital Currency Governance Consortium and a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Additionally, he is co-author of “Global Risk Agility and Decision Making” (Macmillan 2016).
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Goucher College, is a PLD graduate of Harvard Business School, and has an MSc in risk management from NYU Stern School of Business. Outside of work, Dante enjoys speaking and commentating, such as in media outlets including Harvard Business Review, Fortune, BBC, Forbes and Diplomatic Courier.
Akayla Gardner is a reporter for Bloomberg News based in New York City. She has covered everything from cryptocurrencies and financial regulation to politics and breaking news. Previously, she interned for Bloomberg Equality where she wrote about race and gender in society. She has appeared on Bloomberg Television, Radio and Bloomberg's streaming platform Quicktake.
Prior to joining Bloomberg, she worked with CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau and NBC News in New York. Gardner is a graduate of The Ohio State University where she held leadership positions at the university's multimedia news organization, The Lantern. She was also President of the National Association of Black Journalists at Ohio State and continues to be a member of the organization.
The Globe does not tolerate hate speech or incendiary language in our virtual events. In the event of any violation, we reserve the right to remove you from the event and take legal action against you, including but not limited to reporting your behavior to the authorities. Your participation in any event is subject to our Terms of Service.
By providing us with your email address as part of your registration to any Boston Globe or Boston.com event, you will also be added to our select newsletter lists. You may opt out of these lists at any time by clicking the unsubscribe links provided in the newsletters. View our privacy policy.